ATHENS, Jan 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell 1.5 percent in November compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row up to October on a pick up in consumer spending in the fourth quarter as the economy recovered from a protracted recession. Greece emerged from a crippling six-year economic slump as early as the start of last year and has been expanding ever since. Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest recovery in 2014 after six years of deep contraction. National output is projected to grow 0.7 percent, driven by tourism, investment and exports. Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE Retail Sales* by -1.5 +2.1* +0.0* +3.2* +1.5* +1.7* volume y/y Retail Sales* by -1.6 +0.8* -0.9* +4.4 +1.5 +0.4 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------- * revised **Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)