UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek retail sales by volume fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 16.7 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Thursday. Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's foreign lenders have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy. Retail sales dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction over the past four years to 34 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -8.5 -16.7* -18.1 -11.8 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -8.0 -16.5* -17.1 -10.4 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources