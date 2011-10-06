BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management Jan 31, 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management January 31, 2017
ATHENS Oct 6 German economy minister Philipp Roesler said on Thursday he wanted no euro zone country to leave the single currency, adding that the bloc's rich members need to help the poor ones on the basis of economic prudence and stability.
"We want to keep all euro zone countries inside the euro zone," Roesler during a visit to Athens, in which he heads a delegation of about 70 German entrepreneurs seeking business in Greece. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Harry Papachristou)
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management January 31, 2017
LAGOS, Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday.
(Adds details on market consensus, background) BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected for a fifth straight month in January, adding to expectations of a series of interest rate cuts by the central bank. The benchmark IPCA price index rose 0.38 percent in January, the lowest for the month since the real was created in 1994, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 5.35 percent in the 12 months through January, down from