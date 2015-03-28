ATHENS, March 28 Greek Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis will meet his Russian counterpart and the
chief executive of energy giant Gazprom in Moscow on
Monday, just over a week before Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras visits the Russian capital.
Lafazanis will meet Russian energy minister Alexander Novak
to discuss relations between the two countries and Gazprom Chief
Executive Alexei Miller as well as other senior government
officials, Greece's energy ministry said.
Tsipras will visit Moscow on April 8 following an invitation
from Russian President Vladimir Putin but Athens has stressed it
is not seeking funding from the Kremlin.
Greece will run out of money by April 20, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday unless it manages to
secure much needed aid from its EU and IMF lenders.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans)