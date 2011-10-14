ROME Oct 14 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will visit Greece, which is seeking support in the International Monetary Fund for its efforts to deal with a financial crisis, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday.

"We want Russia's support, as we want the support of China, India at Brazil at the IMF... for there to be a support programme for Greece, for the IMF to take part in it, we need the positive votes from representatives of 24 world regions," Venizelos told parliament.

He did not say when the visit was expected and no details were immediately available from the prime minister's office.

"We want the political support of India, China at the IMF. Just as we want the support of the United States, likewise we want China's support and Brazil's," he said.

(Reporting by HArry Papachristou)