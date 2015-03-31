ATHENS, March 31 Greece's energy minister said
on Tuesday that major Russian firms will take part in a Greek
tender for deep-sea oil and gas exploration, after the
cash-strapped country extended the bidding process by two
months.
"In these tenders, big Russian firms will take part
according to a commitment from the Russians," Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis said at a news conference in Athens after
returning from a two-day trip to Moscow.
Greece has given investors more time to submit their bids
for deep-sea oil and gas exploration on 20 offshore blocks in
the Ionian Sea and off southern Crete.
Lafazanis met his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak and
Alexei Miller, the Chief Executive of energy giant Gazprom
in Moscow on Monday, just over a week before Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to visit the Russian capital.
