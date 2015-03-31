* Greece, Russia have traditionally warm ties
ATHENS, March 31 Cash-strapped Greece has asked
for a cut in the price it pays for natural gas imports from
Russia and is hopeful that Moscow will lift an embargo imposed
on Greek food exports, the country's energy minister said on
Tuesday.
The two countries, which are both Orthodox Christian, have
traditionally had good relations and Greece has never strongly
supported the European Union's economic sanctions imposed
against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict.
Athens, which is scrambling to secure much needed financial
aid from its EU partners, is seeking a further reduction in the
price of gas from its biggest supplier, Russia's Gazprom
, Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said.
"We are seeking lower prices for natural gas so that they
reach the level paid by other European countries," he told a
news conference in Athens following a visit to Moscow.
Greece's state-owned gas utility DEPA has previously
negotiated with the Russian energy giant in a bid to secure
cheaper gas supplies and last year clinched a deal for a
retroactive 15 percent price cut.
Lafazanis met his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak and
Alexei Miller, the Chief Executive of energy giant Gazprom
on Monday in Moscow, ahead of a visit to the Russian
capital by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on April 8.
Lafazanis said Greece wanted to upgrade its energy relations
with Russia and favoured extending a "Turkish Stream" gas
pipeline to its territory.
Faced with EU objections, Russia in December abandoned a $40
billion South Stream project which would have passed under the
Black Sea to Bulgaria and carried up to 63 billion cubic meters
(bcm) of gas annually to Europe.
Moscow has now pinned its hopes on non-EU member Turkey,
hoping to construct a pipeline with the same capacity to an
as-yet unbuilt hub on the Turkey-Greece border by the end of
2016.
"POSITIVE OUTCOME"
"We showed a keen interest in this pipeline and in extending
it from the Greek-Turkish borders into Greek territory," said
Lafazanis.
Greece's new left-wing government has said it will not seek
financial aid from Moscow but has so far failed to reach a deal
with its EU/IMF creditors to unlock fresh funds after its
lenders dismissed a package of reforms as ideas rather than a
concrete plan.
Greece has asked Russia to lift sanctions on supplies of
"key agricultural production" such as peaches, strawberries and
oranges that in some cases have been left to rot. Moscow imposed
the food import embargo against all EU nations last year in
retaliation for the sanctions against Russia.
Lafazanis said he had discussed the possibility of lifting
the embargo with his Russian counterpart.
"We hope there will be a positive outcome on this issue
during the prime minister's visit to Moscow," Lafazanis said.
As Greece aims to lure overseas investment with high-level
ministerial visits to both China and Russia in recent days,
Lafazanis said major Russian firms would participate in the
tender process for deep-sea oil and gas exploration.
Greece has given investors more time to submit their bids
for test drilling in 20 offshore blocks in the Ionian Sea and
off southern Crete. Potential bidders have until July 14 to
express their interest.
