BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
ATHENS May 7 Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Monday he had failed to form a coalition government and had handed back the mandate to the country's president.
"We did everything we could," Samaras said. "It was impossible (to form a government). I handed back the mandate."
Samaras, whose party won the biggest share of the vote in Sunday's inconclusive election, was given the first chance to form an administration by President Karolos Papoulias.
The Left Coalition, which took second place in Sunday's election, will now be given the opportunity to try and form an administration. Papoulias will meet the party's leader, Alexis Tsipras, at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his office said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Mike Peacock)
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
NEW YORK, Feb 22 It cost New York City about $24 million to provide security at Trump Tower, President Donald Trump's skyscraper home in Manhattan, from Election Day to Inauguration Day, or $308,000 per day, New York's police commissioner said on Wednesday.