ATHENS May 8 Greece's conservatives said on
Tuesday they would not renege on a pledge to abide by the EU/IMF
bailout deal that saved the country from bankruptcy, rejecting
the condition set by a leftist party to help form a coalition
government.
"He is asking me to put my signature to the destruction of
Greece. I won't do this," New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras
said in a televised statement, referring to Left Coalition
leader Alexis Tsipras who has been given a three-day mandate to
try and form an administration.
Samaras said he would be ready to tolerate a minority
government that would ensure Greece's euro membership but said
Tsipras did not guarantee that.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander,
editing by Mike Peacock)