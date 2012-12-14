BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BRUSSELS Dec 14 Directly recapitalising Greek banks through the euro zone's permanent rescue mechanism (ESM) rather than through loans could help cut the country's debt by 50 billion euros, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Friday.
Samaras also told a news conference in Brussels that a banking union would be the first step for a full monetary union in Europe.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.