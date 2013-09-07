Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ATHENS, Sept 7 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Saturday the country's economy would contract by less than expected in 2013 before returning to growth next year.
"The recession this year will be smaller than forecast," Samaras said at an annual trade fair in the second biggest city of Thessaloniki. Greece's European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders project the economy will shrink 4.2 percent this year.
Samaras's remarks came a day after data showed Greece's economy shrank 3.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by a rebound in tourism, the smallest annual decline in nearly three years.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS After a turbulent start to his presidency, Trump goes before Congress on Tuesday night to give a speech that will be closely watched for details of his plans for the economy and whether he can strike a more conciliatory tone. The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican div
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces results of rights offering