ATHENS Nov 17 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras wants to win a parliamentary majority in next
year's election so he can easily change policies agreed for
Greece's bailout in favour of growth-promoting measures, he told
a magazine.
Samaras's New Democracy party is leading opinion polls to
win the election, which is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19
when a national unity government led by former ECB vice
president Lucas Papademos is scheduled to wind down.
Papademos's cabinet has won the tentative support of New
Democracy to implement austerity measures to unblock the first
tranche of a 130 billion euro ($175 billion) package in
financial aid to rescue the Greek economy from bankruptcy.
But Samaras, who has angered the international community
since the start of the crisis and deepened Greece's debt woes by
refusing to commit to reforms prescribed by Athens' rescue
lenders, said he would change those policies if he took power.
"We are working towards an absolute majority to implement
our programme without delay and procrastination," Samaras said
in an interview in the magazine "Epikera" published on Thursday.
"When we can, we will change all that needs to be changed.
But to do that, we will need a strong mandate in the coming
elections."
Opinion polls so far show that New Democracy would win the
election but fall short of an absolute majority in the country's
300-seat parliament.
The interview did little to indicate that his
opposition to reform measures prescribed by the European Union
and International Monetary Fund had changed.
New Democracy said earlier it would only support
tax rises, wage and spending cuts that have been approved by the
country's former Socialist administration but would block future
measures.
Along with the Socialist Party of former prime
minister George Papandreou and the far-right LAOS party, New
Democracy supported Papademos's unity government in a confidence
vote on Wednesday but he has made clear it must only be a
transitional government that will lead to a new election.
He also ruled out working with other political parties after
the election, citing wrangling with his rivals over who would
lead the interim coalition last week that pushed Greece to the
brink and raised questions about its future in the euro zone.
"We went through such labours for a three-month transitional
government, imagine if we had to agree on a government for a
longer term," Samaras said. "That's why I'm telling you an
absolute majority is the only solution."
Samaras has proposed a new platform of tax cuts and
privatisations, in opposition to the EU/IMF-prescribed
belt-tightening that has helped to plunge Greece into its
longest recession since World War Two, and says only measures
that stimulate growth can ensure balanced budgets.
"There will be plenty of opportunities to seek and discuss
changes to the policy mix. That's what Europe has always done,"
Samaras said.
Samaras also repeated that he would not bow to EU demands
that he co-sign a letter giving written pledges that Greece and
its political leaders subscribe to a bailout deal agreed by the
EU on Oct. 26.
"I have repeatedly said: I will not sign such statements,"
he was quoted as saying by the magazine.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Elizabeth Piper)