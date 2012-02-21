NICOSIA Feb 21 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras, a strong contender to become next prime
minister, welcomed the latest EU/IMF rescue package to avert a
chaotic default on Tuesday but said its debt-reduction targets
can only be met through economic growth.
"Without the rebound and growth of the economy ... not even
the immediate fiscal targets can be met, nor can the debt become
sustainable in the long-term," he told reporters during a visit
to Cyprus.
Samaras' New Democracy party, part of the ruling coalition,
backed austerity measures needed for the bailout in parliament
this month. But he has been a vocal critic of the savage cuts in
spending prescribed by Europe, arguing they have led Greece into
deepening recession.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson)