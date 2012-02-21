NICOSIA Feb 21 Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras, a strong contender to become next prime minister, welcomed the latest EU/IMF rescue package to avert a chaotic default on Tuesday but said its debt-reduction targets can only be met through economic growth.

"Without the rebound and growth of the economy ... not even the immediate fiscal targets can be met, nor can the debt become sustainable in the long-term," he told reporters during a visit to Cyprus.

Samaras' New Democracy party, part of the ruling coalition, backed austerity measures needed for the bailout in parliament this month. But he has been a vocal critic of the savage cuts in spending prescribed by Europe, arguing they have led Greece into deepening recession. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson)