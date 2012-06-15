* Sunday election could decide Greece's future in euro
* Samaras warns of "nightmare" scenario if Greece leaves
euro
* Conservatives neck and neck with radical leftists
(Adds rally quotes)
By George Georgiopoulos and Greg Roumeliotis
ATHENS, June 15 Conservative leader Antonis
Samaras told Greeks on Friday they faced a stark choice between
staying in the euro or a "nightmare" return to the drachma in an
election that threatens to send shockwaves through the single
currency.
Samaras's New Democracy party is neck and neck with the
radical leftist SYRIZA going into Sunday's pivotal vote, with
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras threatening to tear up the
punishing terms of the 130 billion euro ($164.12 billion)
bailout that is keeping Greece from bankruptcy.
Addressing supporters at his final campaign rally, Samaras
pledged again to renegotiate the bailout's punishing terms in
order to promote growth and jobs, but said that to go head to
head with the country's European partners would mean the end of
Greece's euro membership.
"We are going into an election to decide the future of
Greece and of our children," Samaras, 61, told the crowd of
several thousand waving Greek and EU flags in the capital's
central Syntagma square.
"The first choice the Greek people must make is: euro versus
drachma."
"There are some outside Greece who want the country to be
the black sheep and push it out of the euro. We will not please
them," Samaras said, in a speech laced with the anti-immigrant
rhetoric on the rise in Greece as the economy flounders.
Neither party is expected to win outright, and negotiations
will follow to create a pro- or anti-bailout coalition
government.
"NIGHTMARE"
Euro zone officials have hinted they might give a new Greek
government some leeway on how it reaches debt targets set by the
EU/IMF bailout package, but there would be no change to the
targets themselves.
Greece's lenders say they will turn off the taps if the
country rejects the bailout. Tsipras says Europe is bluffing -
it cannot afford to cut Greece loose and risk the contagion for
the much larger economies of Spain and Italy, he argues.
Greeks say overwhelmingly that they do not want to leave the
euro, but neither do they want the pension, job and wage cuts
arising from the bailout which have helped condemn the country
to five years of record-breaking recession.
"I'm optimistic because I hope people will think as Greeks
when they vote and not give in to anger," 61-year-old pensioner
Anthi Zoitou said during Friday's rally.
"I voted for another party ... in the previous election,"
said 32-year-old economist Antonis Kargas, "but will vote for
New Democracy now. The dilemma facing Greece is whether it holds
onto its European prospects."
Sunday's vote is a re-run of a May 6 election that produced
stalemate.
Tsipras has rejected forming a government of national unity,
but Samaras said the country could not afford a third election.
"We cannot withstand it," he said. "We are in favour of
renegotiating (the bailout) for jobs and to remain in the euro;
this is what the Greek people want."
"Should young people have opportunities to work or will we
allow today's incredible unemployment to become a nightmare?"
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)