* Greece facing votes on austerity and labour measures,
budget
* Ruling parties expected to push through with slim majority
* Votes crucial to releasing aid tranche, stave off
bankruptcy
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Nov 4 Talk of Greece exiting the euro
will end after critical votes in parliament this week on new
austerity measures, labour reforms and the 2013 budget, Greek
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Sunday.
The three-party government will submit the package of
measures to parliament on Monday and must approve both it and
the 2013 budget to receive aid from the IMF and European Union
that it needs to avoid bankruptcy.
The junior ruling Democratic Left Party has refused to back
the mix of tax hikes, spending reductions worth 13.5 billion
euros because they are tied to measures that will cut wages and
severance payments and scrap automatic wage hikes.
But Samaras's New Democracy Party and most of the deputies
of its coalition Socialist partners are expected to push the
package through in a slim majority in a vote expected on
Wednesday.
Lawmakers should then approve the 2013 budget in another
crucial vote on Nov. 11, leading to the release of 31.5 billion
euros in aid funds and putting to rest any talk of Greece
exiting the euro, Samaras said.
"As soon as the new measures are passed and we get the
critical aid tranche, liquidity will start again to feed
businesses and households, uncertainty will end, sentiment will
change and the fear of a return to the drachma will disappear,"
he told New Democracy lawmakers at a party meeting.
"All this (talk of Greece exiting the euro) will end
irreversibly."
He added that the package would include the last cuts to
wages and pensions - a sore point among Greeks weary of a
five-year recession that has ravaged middle-class living
standards.
"In the last two years, through cuts in wages, pensions,
government spending, the recession and unemployment, we lost 35
percent of our living standard as a country," he said. "If we
had exited the euro, we would have lost twice as much."
PROBLEMS REMAIN
On Wednesday, the government narrowly passed a law on
privatisations demanded by lenders after several members of the
ruling Socialist PASOK party did not back it.
One of the party's deputies subsequently quit to become an
independent, cutting the number of PASOK lawmakers, many of whom
are bitter over their party's fall to single digits in public
opinion polls, to 32.
Five of those remaining have said they may not vote for the
package, but even without them, New Democracy and PASOK are
expected to muster at least 154 of Parliament's 300 votes.
"We must make it and approve the measures by Nov. 12 so the
instalment is disbursed at the latest by the end of November,"
an official from the Finance Ministry said.
Also on Wednesday, the government predicted a
worse-than-expected recession in 2013 and said its debt would
grow to 192 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, about 10
percentage points higher than earlier forecast.
That has increased the prospect of another round of debt
restructuring, a source of conflict between the IMF and Greece's
biggest EU creditor Germany.
Both privately say Athens' debt trajectory is unsustainable,
but Berlin says any prospect of euro zone states taking another
"haircut" on their loans to Greece is unacceptable.