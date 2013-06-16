* Opposition and coalition leader hit back at Samaras
* Ruling parties to meet Monday, amid protest rallies
* German Chancellor Merkel backs Samaras
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras on Sunday dismissed talk of an early election over the
abrupt closure of the state broadcaster, which brought protests
from viewers, workers, the opposition and his coalition
partners.
Samaras defended his decision to close ERT and relaunch what
he said would be a smaller, more efficient version as a way for
Greece to show it was serious about implementing reforms and
saving money under the terms of its international bailout.
But a clash between the prime minister and his two left-wing
coalition partners over when and how to resume public broadcasts
has raised the prospect of political turmoil, just a year after
Greeks went to the polls, and the derailing of the bailout.
"If some people naively believe that they can trap us into
an election dilemma, let them not tire themselves," Samaras told
a gathering of his conservative New Democracy party in the
seaside town of Nafplio in the Peloponnese. "Nobody wants it."
The opposition Syriza party said Samaras's decision to close
ERT was "the climax of his authoritarian policy" and urged
Greeks to rally in Syntagma square in Athens on Monday at 8 p.m.
(1700 GMT), where party leader Alexis Tsipras was to deliver a
speech.
The Communist-affiliated trade union PAME also called a
rally near ERT's headquarters, where workers had been gathering
since its closure.
The decision to take the 75-year-old ERT off air at midnight
last Tuesday has split the fragile coalition. Both junior
partners have said they want to avoid a new vote, although PASOK
leader Evangelos Venizelos told a Sunday newspaper he "was not
afraid" of an election.
Opinion polls indicate that support for all three ruling
parties has suffered since last year's election. No party has
enough support to govern alone.
RULE BY DECREE
"Moves aimed to impress, in violation of basic principles of
parliamentary majority, are not reforms," Venizelos said. The
decision to close ERT was made by ministerial decree, meaning
that it could be implemented without reference to parliament.
Greece has won praise from its 'troika' of international
lenders - the International Monetary Fund, the European Union
and the European Central Bank - for its efforts to get its
bailout programme on track and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
telephoned Samaras on Sunday to "pledge her support", her office
said.
"Now it is of clear importance to push through all troika
agreements, including those with regard to the reform of the
public service," it said in a statement.
Samaras has invited his allies, who want the immediate
reopening of ERT's television and radio stations, to a meeting
on Monday. They have so far turned down a compromise involving
rehiring a smaller number of staff to resume news broadcasts.
The government says ERT's three domestic television channels
and regional, national and external radio stations cost Greece
300 million euros a year.
Many Greeks have long viewed the broadcaster as a wasteful
source of patronage jobs for political parties, but the
abruptness with which ERT was taken off air took many by
surprise. Opinion polls suggest a majority oppose the move.
Samaras argues that shutting down ERT is the only way to
restructure the broadcaster, after previous attempts at reform
failed. "This is what we are changing because it's right,
because it's fair and because it should have been done years
ago," he said.
