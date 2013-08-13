ATHENS Aug 13 Santorini, one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations, was left without lights on Tuesday when a power station blaze cut off electricity to the entire island.

Known for its sunsets, and dotted with whitewashed buildings clinging to its steep slopes, the crescent-shaped volcanic island drew 1.6 million tourists last year. Some 150 cruise ships dock in its port each month in summer.

The Defence Ministry said a naval vessel carrying generators was expected to dock in Santorini early on Wednesday morning.

The state-controlled power company PPC said the cause of the fire was not clear, adding: "All employees are doing everything humanly possible to restore electricity." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)