ATHENS Oct 7 Greece will appoint Costas Botopoulos, a former European parliament lawmaker, as its new chief securities regulator, a market source told Reuters on Friday.

"Mr. Botopoulos accepted to take the job as head of the Capital Market Commission," the source said.

Botopoulos, 49, is a constitutional lawyer who served as a European parliament deputy for the ruling Socialist PASOK party from October 2007 to June 2009. He will replace Anastasios Gavrielidis, who resigned last month citing personal reasons. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)