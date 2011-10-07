Pimco Total Return Fund posts cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln in Jan
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
ATHENS Oct 7 Greece will appoint Costas Botopoulos, a former European parliament lawmaker, as its new chief securities regulator, a market source told Reuters on Friday.
"Mr. Botopoulos accepted to take the job as head of the Capital Market Commission," the source said.
Botopoulos, 49, is a constitutional lawyer who served as a European parliament deputy for the ruling Socialist PASOK party from October 2007 to June 2009. He will replace Anastasios Gavrielidis, who resigned last month citing personal reasons. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
Feb 5 Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United States.