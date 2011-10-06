ATHENS Oct 6 The economic mood across Greece sank in September, a survey showed on Thursday, as Athens plans round after round of deeply unpopular tax hikes and spending and job cuts to reduce its debt mountain and avoid default.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)said its economic climate index, based on sub-indexes for business expectations in industry, construction, retail trade and services as well as on consumer confidence gauges, fell to 70.6 from 73.7 points in August.

"Talk of default and worries over securing the sixth bailout loan instalment, coupled with the additional tax burden, did not allow for an improvement in business expectations," IOBE said.

"Greek consumers remain particularly distrustful and uncertain on the economic outlook and are worried about unemployment," it added.

Apart from a rebound in the construction reading, all other sectors of the economy fared worse in September, with 81 percent of Greeks expecting a further rise in unemployment in the next 12 months.

Greece has taken additional austerity measures to make up for fiscal slippage and meet deficit reduction targets set by foreign lenders to secure continued funding.

Its economy, which accounts for about 2.5 percent of the euro zone, is in its third straight year of recession and is projected to contract 5.5 percent this year and keep shrinking in 2012.

Unemployment climbed to a historic high of 16.3 percent in the second quarter and may worsen further.

The fall in Greece's overall economic sentiment compares with a drop in the euro zone reading as well in September. The 17-nation bloc's economic sentiment index fell to 95 points from 98.4 in August.

IOBE provided the following data: ***********************************************************

YR AVERAGE

SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR 2010 OVERALL SENTIMENT 70.6 73.7 70.9 70.0 74.0 74.2 75.1 -industrial 76.2 81.0 77.5 76.2 78.1 78.3 75.8 -services 66.8 69.1 65.4 64.0 61.9 62.9 63.6 -retail trade 57.1 57.2 56.9 55.0 52.9 62.0 59.2 -construction 44.3 33.7 28.8 29.9 36.4 29.4 47.4 -consumer -73.6 -71.2 -77 -75 -69 -70 -64 ---------------------------------------------------------

* source: IOBE (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)