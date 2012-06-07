ATHENS, June 7 Sentiment about Greece's economy,
now in its fifth year of recession, worsened slightly in May as
the country faced up to a future that remains under certain
ahead of elections on June 17, the country's leading economic
institute said on Thursday.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
said its index - based on consumer confidence gauges and indexes
for business expectations in manufacturing, construction, retail
and services - fell to 76 points from 77.3 in April, way below
its average level of 100 between 1996 and 2006.
IOBE said uncertainty about the economy and the
implementation of an austerity programme that Athens is carrying
out in return for an EU/IMF bailout continued to weigh. Almost
22 percent of Greeks are unemployed.
"The impasse in forming a government (after the May 6 vote)
intensified the mood of uncertainty," IOBE said. "As a result
there was no rise in the index, which has been usually the case
during pre-election periods."
Latest polls show parties supporting and opposing Greece's
international bailout are virtually neck-and-neck going into the
June 17 parliamentary vote, which may decide the country's
future in the euro zone.
Greece's fiscal derailment in 2009, when its budget deficit
ballooned to 15.6 percent of national output, sparked its worst
economic crisis since World War Two.
The 215 billion euro economy is expected to contract by
about 5 percent this year after a 6.9 percent slump in 2011.
The think tank said economic sentiment deteriorated most in
manufacturing and construction, while the mood in retail trade
and services improved marginally.
With unemployment hitting record levels and wages squeezed
by higher taxes, Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in
Europe, the think tank said. Three out of five expect their
economic situation to worsen in the next 12 months.
The modest drop in Greece's overall economic sentiment in
May compared with a drop in the euro zone's reading in the
same month, to 90.6 points from 92.9 in April.
IOBE provided the following data:
****************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
MAY '12 APRIL '12 MARCH '12 2011 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 76.0 77.3 75.7 77.6 79.3
-industrial 77.1 81.6 75.7 76.9 75.8
-services 57.4 56.1 55.2 61.7 63.6
-retail trade 58.2 52.4 51.9 58.9 59.2
-construction 36.5 40.8 33.2 34.2 47.4
-consumer confidence -75.8 -78.7 -79.3 -74.1 -63.4
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: IOBE
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John
Stonestreet)