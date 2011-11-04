ATHENS, Nov 4 The economic mood in Greece sank close to its most pessimistic ever in October, a survey showed on Friday, as the future of the country's international bailout deal hung in the balance.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)said its economic climate index -- based on consumer confidence gauges and sub-indexes for business expectations in industry, construction, retail trade and services -- fell to 67.5 from 70.6 points in September.

The reading was the lowest since March 2009.

"Delays in disbursing the sixth tranche (of the bailout loan) and the continuing rise in unemployment took a toll on an already tense economic climate," IOBE said.

"Greek consumers remain particularly distrustful and insecure on the economic outlook, their household's finances and worries about unemployment," it added.

Apart from a rebound in the reading for retail trade, all sectors of the economy fared worse than in September, with 80 percent of Greeks expecting their economic situation to worsen further in the coming 12 months.

Greece has taken additional austerity measures to make up for slippage on its budget targets set by its foreign lenders to secure continued funding and avoid default.

Its economy, which accounts for about 2.5 percent of the euro zone, is in the fourth straight year of recession and is projected to slump 5.5 percent this year and keep shrinking in 2012.

Unemployment climbed to a historic high of 16.3 percent in the second quarter and is tipped to rise further.

The fall in Greece's overall economic sentiment compares with a slight drop in IOBE's euro zone reading as well in October. The 17-nation bloc's economic sentiment index slipped to 94.8 points from 95.0 in September.

IOBE provided the following data: **************************************************************

YR AVERAGE

OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR 2010 OVERALL SENTIMENT 67.5 70.6 73.7 70.9 70.0 74.0 74.2 75.1 -industrial 74.0 76.2 81.0 77.5 76.2 78.1 78.3 75.8 -services 62.1 66.8 69.1 65.4 64.0 61.9 62.9 63.6 -retail trade 62.8 57.1 57.2 56.9 55.0 52.9 62.0 59.2 -construction 40.6 44.3 33.7 28.8 29.9 36.4 29.4 47.4 -consumer -83.8-73.6 -71.2 -77 -75 -69 -70 -64 -------------------------------------------------------------- * source: IOBE (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet)