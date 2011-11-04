ATHENS, Nov 4 The economic mood in Greece sank
close to its most pessimistic ever in October, a survey showed
on Friday, as the future of the country's international bailout
deal hung in the balance.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
(IOBE)said its economic climate index -- based on consumer
confidence gauges and sub-indexes for business expectations in
industry, construction, retail trade and services -- fell to
67.5 from 70.6 points in September.
The reading was the lowest since March 2009.
"Delays in disbursing the sixth tranche (of the bailout
loan) and the continuing rise in unemployment took a toll on an
already tense economic climate," IOBE said.
"Greek consumers remain particularly distrustful and
insecure on the economic outlook, their household's finances and
worries about unemployment," it added.
Apart from a rebound in the reading for retail trade, all
sectors of the economy fared worse than in September, with 80
percent of Greeks expecting their economic situation to worsen
further in the coming 12 months.
Greece has taken additional austerity measures to make up
for slippage on its budget targets set by its foreign lenders to
secure continued funding and avoid default.
Its economy, which accounts for about 2.5 percent of the
euro zone, is in the fourth straight year of recession and is
projected to slump 5.5 percent this year and keep shrinking in
2012.
Unemployment climbed to a historic high of 16.3 percent in
the second quarter and is tipped to rise further.
The fall in Greece's overall economic sentiment compares
with a slight drop in IOBE's euro zone reading as well in
October. The 17-nation bloc's economic sentiment index slipped
to 94.8 points from 95.0 in September.
IOBE provided the following data:
**************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 67.5 70.6 73.7 70.9 70.0 74.0 74.2 75.1
-industrial 74.0 76.2 81.0 77.5 76.2 78.1 78.3 75.8
-services 62.1 66.8 69.1 65.4 64.0 61.9 62.9 63.6
-retail trade 62.8 57.1 57.2 56.9 55.0 52.9 62.0 59.2
-construction 40.6 44.3 33.7 28.8 29.9 36.4 29.4 47.4
-consumer -83.8-73.6 -71.2 -77 -75 -69 -70 -64
--------------------------------------------------------------
* source: IOBE
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John
Stonestreet)