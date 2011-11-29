* OTE says in talks to return 20 pct stake to Serbia govt
* Sale could help cut debt and invest in new networks
ATHENS Nov 29 Deutsche Telekom's
Greek unit OTE said on Tuesday it was in
talks to sell its minority stake in Serbia's former monopoly
Telekom Srbija back to the country's government.
If completed, the sale of OTE's 20 percent stake could help
the Greek company raise cash to cut its debt and invest in new
networks as it battles a severe recession in its home market.
Gaining full control over Telekom Srbija would also make it
easier for Belgrade to push ahead with long-delayed plans to
find a new investor for the company.
"OTE ... is in talks with Telekom Srbija with the aim of
disposing its 20 percent stake in the company," OTE said in a
filing to the Athens bourse.
"As negotiations are ongoing, OTE can't comment either on
their outcome, or on the timetable," it added.
OTE acquired its Telekom Srbija holding in 1997 but it has
not been able to do much with the stake because Serbia balked
for years at giving up management control or reducing further
its 80 percent stake in the company.
By the time Serbia offered to sell a majority stake in
Telekom Srbija in late 2010, OTE was out of the race, hampered
by an economic crisis at home. Deutsche Telekom, which owns 40
percent of OTE and has so far lost almost 1 billion euros ($1.34
billion) on its investment, is pushing the company to cut costs
and raise cash.
OTE's minority stake complicates Serbia's search for an
investor.
In May, Belgrade rejected a 1.1 billion euro offer by
Austria's Telekom Austria to buy a 51 percent stake in
the company. Serbia had asked potential buyers to pay at least
1.4 billion euros.
OTE had said as early as December 2010 that it was ready to
sell its Serbia stake to any new investor. It said it could use
the proceeds to either reduce debt or invest in new fibre
networks as it tries to expand into high-tech services to stem a
client flight from traditional telephony.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)