* Sex shops say business has plummeted
* Greece imports its erotic toys
* Return to drachma could spell death of industry
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, May 27 Greece's once-thriving sex
industry has become the latest victim of the country's debt
crisis as Greeks spend less on erotic toys, pornography and
titillating underwear.
About 50 people, almost all young men, lined up on Friday as
the Athens Erotic Dream - Greece's biggest sex fair - opened its
gates in a nondescript building squeezed against a highway on
the outskirts of the capital.
The annual show attracted big crowds when it opened in 2008,
at the height of Greece's debt-fuelled economic bubble. But
interest has wilted alongside the Greek economy, mired in its
fifth consecutive year of recession.
The austerity measures Greece adopted as part of the
country's international bailout deal have led to record
unemployment, while wage cuts and tax hikes have throttled
consumer spending.
The sex industry is feeling the hit. The number of
exhibitors has fallen by half since 2008 to about a dozen, said
the fair's organiser George Chrysospathis - a grey-bearded,
corpulent man whose jovial manner changes quickly if he spots
anyone who has failed to pay the 15-euro entry fee.
"We used to get 20,000-30,000 visitors, but this year I
don't know, we'll just have to see," Chrysospathis said.
Only a quarter of the 300 to 400 sex shops that once existed
in Athens have survived the crisis, and business looked bleak
for those who brought their wares to the sex fair.
"Things look really bad, buddy," said stall holder Donatos
Passaris, 38, standing in front of a long bench of vibrators,
lotions and other items.
Shoppers at the stands were few and Passaris brushed off
questions quickly for fear of losing a rare customer.
"We're making just 20 euros ($25)a day, if at all," said
Marianna Lemnarou, another retailer. "Some customers just don't
feel like having sex - others can't afford to buy our stuff in
the crisis."
An inconclusive general election on May 6, which plunged
Greece into fresh political turmoil and fanned fears that the
country might leave the euro, has worsened matters. "Since the
vote, business has completely tanked," Lemnarou said.
SEEDY
The troubles of Greece's sex and pornography trade echo
those plaguing its wider economy.
The industry largely consists of small family businesses
that depend entirely on foreign suppliers and face tough
competition from abroad. "There's not a single wholesaler,"
Chrysospathis said.
Unlike other western European countries, where sex shops can
be found in central avenues and shopping streets, Greek sex
shops have failed to go upmarket and struggle to shake off their
seedy image.
Almost all are in ugly concrete blocks or perched on top of
car washes or fast-food joints in rundown areas of town.
Just as other manufacturers have suffered from soaring wage
costs since Greece joined the euro, local makers of erotic
underwear have found it difficult to compete with cheaper rivals
abroad.
"The Chinese and the Turks are killing us," said Lefteris
Papadopoulos, 55, who offers discounted hot pants, garters and
stockings for 5 to 10 euros apiece.
Appealing to customers' patriotism, he has called his stand
"Products Made in Greece", with plastic Greek flags stuck on the
shelves.
UNDERCUT
Greece was once home to a small but successful pornography
production industry that employed about 1,000 people, including
actors, photographers and cameramen.
In the 1980s, sex films were usually shot on remote, sandy
beaches on some of the country's many islands and dubbed into
English for export.
But much of that scene has disappeared after local producers
were undercut by free internet pornography and movies from
Eastern European countries. "Five out of the seven porn stars in
Greece are Hungarian," Chrysospathis said.
Only one company is left at the fair to promote its latest
production. With an eye to the export market, the movie is
called "Seduction on Santorini" - in a nod to one of Greece's
most popular tourist islands.
Yet not everyone is gloomy. Antigone Koi, a 33-year old
U.S.-trained psychologist, said she found a successful niche two
years ago by offering pole dancing lessons to women - and most
recently also to men.
"Only a tiny minority take classes to become strippers," she
said.
But a return to the drachma currency - feared by many -
would deal the industry a further setback. Almost all sex toys
sold in Greece are imported from countries such as Germany or
Poland, and a devalued drachma would make them unaffordable.
"A vibrator that now costs 20 euros would then cost 50,"
said Passaris.
($1 = 0.7992 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)