ATHENS, April 29 A cargo ship sailing under a Cook Islands flag sank early on Monday off southwestern Greece after colliding with another cargo carrier, and 10 of its crew are missing, the Greek coastguard said.

A coastguard official said the Cook Islands ship, the Pirireis, had collided with the ConSouth carrier sailing under an Antigua-Barbuda flag, about 75 nautical miles off the islet of Sapienza. The ConSouth was not seriously damaged and its entire crew of 16 is safe, the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing by Pravin Char)