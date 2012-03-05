(Updates with captain found dead)
ATHENS, March 5 The captain of a Greek
tanker was killed when his ship, carrying more than 2,000 tonnes
of oil and diesel, sank west of Athens on Monday, coastguard
officials said.
The other 10 members of the crew were rescued and safe, the
officials said. No oil spills have been spotted so far.
"The 48-year-old Greek captain was just found dead," one
coastguard official said.
The "Alpha 1" refuelling tanker, which sank off the Athens
region's Elefsina refineries, was carrying 1,800 tonnes of crude
oil and 235 tonnes of diesel when it foundered at around 10.30
a.m. (0830 GMT).
It may have sunk after hitting an old shipwreck, one
official said, adding that there were no signs of any oil spill
or pollution so far.
(Reporting by Deborah Kyvrikosaios, Renee Maltezou and Lefteris
Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alessandra
Rizzo)