(Updates with captain found dead)

ATHENS, March 5 The captain of a Greek tanker was killed when his ship, carrying more than 2,000 tonnes of oil and diesel, sank west of Athens on Monday, coastguard officials said.

The other 10 members of the crew were rescued and safe, the officials said. No oil spills have been spotted so far.

"The 48-year-old Greek captain was just found dead," one coastguard official said.

The "Alpha 1" refuelling tanker, which sank off the Athens region's Elefsina refineries, was carrying 1,800 tonnes of crude oil and 235 tonnes of diesel when it foundered at around 10.30 a.m. (0830 GMT).

It may have sunk after hitting an old shipwreck, one official said, adding that there were no signs of any oil spill or pollution so far. (Reporting by Deborah Kyvrikosaios, Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)