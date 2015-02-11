ATHENS Feb 11 Greek authorities have rescued 11 crew members of a Cypriot-flagged freighter which ran aground off a Greek Aegean island early on Wednesday, the Greek coastguard said on Wednesday.

The "Goodfaith" cargo ship, which was sailing empty from the port of Elefsina - close to Athens - to Odessa, Ukraine, was driven ashore off the island of Andros and sent a distress signal in the early morning hours.

The captain said water was flowing into the ship.

Some 11 of the 22 crew members were rescued by helicopters which rushed to the scene, while the rest were still aboard the freighter, a Greek coastguard official who declined to be named said.

Three tug ships were also expected in the area - which is being hit by strong winds - later on Wednesday to assist the rescue efforts, the official said.