ATHENS Oct 6 A small replica cannon blew up on a mock pirate ship off the southern Aegean island of Kos on Saturday, killing the boat's captain and injuring five passengers, Greek coastguard officials said.

The cannon had been loaded with explosive powder, such as that found in fireworks.

A coastguard official, who declined to be named, said the captain died in the explosion. Two Dutch passengers, a Belgian and two German children were hurt, a second coastguard official told Reuters.

"Their injuries are not life-threatening," the official told Reuters, adding that a relative of the captain had managed to steer the boat back to port.

The 15-metre ship was carrying 26 passengers at the time.

