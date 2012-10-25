ATHENS Oct 25 Greece's securities regulator has extended a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for another three months to January 31, it said on Thursday.

"Prevailing market conditions in the Greek and European capital markets and the continuation of the restriction on short sales by Spanish regulator CNMV were taken into consideration," the Capital Market Commission said.

The decision will need an opinion from the European Securities and Markets Association (ESMA), an independent authority, to go into effect, the Greek regulator said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)