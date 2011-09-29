BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
ATHENS, Sept 29 Greece's securities regulator will extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for another two months to December 9, a source close to the capital market commission told Reuters on Thursday.
"A board meeting of the capital market commission is ongoing and will extend the ban for another two months," the source said.
A previous ban that went into effect on Aug. 9 was to expire on Oct. 9. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.