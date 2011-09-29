ATHENS, Sept 29 Greece's securities regulator will extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for another two months to December 9, a source close to the capital market commission told Reuters on Thursday.

"A board meeting of the capital market commission is ongoing and will extend the ban for another two months," the source said.

A previous ban that went into effect on Aug. 9 was to expire on Oct. 9. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)