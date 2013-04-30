(Corrects spelling of ban in headline)

ATHENS, April 30 Greece's securities regulator will extend a short-selling ban on bank shares for another three months to the end of July, a source at the country's stock market regulator said on Tuesday.

"The ban will be extended because the recapitalisation of the country's banks has not yet been completed," the Capital Markets Commission official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An official announcement is expected later on Tuesday, when the previous ban expires. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Keiron Henderson)