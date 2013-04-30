BRIEF-China SCE says it will issue US$200 mln senior notes due 2022
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
ATHENS, April 30 Greece's securities regulator will extend a short-selling ban on bank shares for another three months to the end of July, a source at the country's stock market regulator said on Tuesday.
"The ban will be extended because the recapitalisation of the country's banks has not yet been completed," the Capital Markets Commission official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An official announcement is expected later on Tuesday, when the previous ban expires. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.