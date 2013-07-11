BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 11 Greece's securities watchdog plans to lift a short-selling ban on bank shares before the end of the month, a senior official at the regulator told Reuters on Thursday, as the country's top lenders completed share issues to plug capital holes.
"The capital market commission's board convenes on Thursday and will discuss lifting the restriction before its end-July expiration," said the official who declined to be named.
The ban was applied to protect investors during the recapitalisation of the country's major banks, which was completed last month.
Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market and later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.