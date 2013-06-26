(Adds background)
ATHENS, June 26 Greece's securities watchdog
plans to lift a short-selling ban on bank shares in August,
after the country's top lenders complete share issues to plug
capital holes, a senior official at the regulator told Reuters
on Wednesday.
The ban, which expires end-July, was applied to protect
investors during the recapitalisation of the country's major
banks, which was completed on Tuesday.
Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on
the market and later buying them back at a lower price to make a
profit.
"The intention is to lift the restriction once the
recapitalisation is completed," said the official who declined
to be named. The move has been agreed with the European
Securities and Markets Association (ESMA), the official said.
A short-selling ban on all stocks was introduced in 2011 to
protect investors from the fallout of the country's debt crisis.
Greece scrapped the ban on non-banking stocks in January as
market confidence grew after the election of a pro-bailout
government, but kept the restriction on bank stocks in place.
Greece's four biggest banks - National, Alpha
, Piraeus and Eurobank - were in
need of 27.5 billion euros to repair their solvency after losses
on sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Harry
