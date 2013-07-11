UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Recasts with announcement by Greece's securities watchdog)
ATHENS, July 11 Greece's securities watchdog said on Thursday a short-selling ban on bank shares would be lifted on July 15, two weeks before its expiration date, as the country's top lenders had completed share issues to plug capital holes.
A senior official at the regulator told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the regulator's board would convene to discuss lifting the restriction before its end-July expiration.
The ban was applied to protect investors during the recapitalisation of the country's major banks, which was completed last month.
Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market with the aim of later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts