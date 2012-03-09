ATHENS, March 9 Greece has agreed to settle a row over alleged bribes paid by German industrial conglomerate Siemens in a deal worth 270 million euros ($358.37 million), the country's finance ministry said.

According to a draft agreement approved by the Greek cabinet late on Thursday, Siemens will pay Greece 90 million euros in cash, invest another 100 million euros in its Greek subsidiary Siemens Hellas and write off 80 million euros of claims against the Greek state, a ministry statement said.

Siemens may also invest a further 60 million euros in Greece to set up a factory employing more than 700 people, according to the statement. The deal is subject to parliamentary approval.

Siemens declined to comment.

The deal, if approved by parliament, will put an end to a row that has soured Greek-German relations for years, at a time when Greece depends on German financial support to avoid a chaotic bankruptcy and kickstart its ailing economy.

Greek prosecutors have pursued managers of the Greek subsidiary of Siemens for alleged illegal party financing and bribery payments to secure government contracts, some of them related to the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

"Siemens has asked that the preamble of the accord include a written, public apology to the Greek people, parliament and government," the finance ministry said.

Under the terms of the deal, Greece is dropping all claims against Siemens and recognises that its new management has cooperated to investigate the corruption charges. The agreement, however, does not cover possible criminal law charges, it added.

Siemens has been facing allegations of bribery in several countries and in December U.S. prosecutors charged eight former executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards.

One former Greek minister has admitted he accepted money for his party from Siemens in the late 1990s. Three managers of Siemens's Greek subsidiary, including its then-chief executive Michalis Christoforakos, were charged but slipped abroad and avoided the Greek authorities' grasp.

In 2009, Germany's Constitutional Court rejected a Greek extradition request for Christoforakos.

($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)