ATHENS, March 9 Greece has agreed to
settle a row over alleged bribes paid by German industrial
conglomerate Siemens in a deal worth 270 million
euros ($358.37 million), the country's finance ministry said.
According to a draft agreement approved by the Greek cabinet
late on Thursday, Siemens will pay Greece 90 million euros in
cash, invest another 100 million euros in its Greek subsidiary
Siemens Hellas and write off 80 million euros of claims against
the Greek state, a ministry statement said.
Siemens may also invest a further 60 million euros in Greece
to set up a factory employing more than 700 people, according to
the statement. The deal is subject to parliamentary approval.
Siemens declined to comment.
The deal, if approved by parliament, will put an end to a
row that has soured Greek-German relations for years, at a time
when Greece depends on German financial support to avoid a
chaotic bankruptcy and kickstart its ailing economy.
Greek prosecutors have pursued managers of the Greek
subsidiary of Siemens for alleged illegal party financing and
bribery payments to secure government contracts, some of them
related to the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.
"Siemens has asked that the preamble of the accord include a
written, public apology to the Greek people, parliament and
government," the finance ministry said.
Under the terms of the deal, Greece is dropping all claims
against Siemens and recognises that its new management has
cooperated to investigate the corruption charges. The agreement,
however, does not cover possible criminal law charges, it added.
Siemens has been facing allegations of bribery in
several countries and in December U.S. prosecutors charged eight
former executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more
than a decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion
contract to produce national identity cards.
One former Greek minister has admitted he accepted money for
his party from Siemens in the late 1990s. Three managers of
Siemens's Greek subsidiary, including its then-chief executive
Michalis Christoforakos, were charged but slipped abroad and
avoided the Greek authorities' grasp.
In 2009, Germany's Constitutional Court rejected a Greek
extradition request for Christoforakos.
