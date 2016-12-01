BAKU Dec 1 Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday its failure to reach an agreement on buying a 66-percent stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA would not affect its investment plans in Greece and the region.

The Greek Energy Ministry said on Wednesday SOCAR's proposal to reduce the price of the 400 million euro deal was unfeasible. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)