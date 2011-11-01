ATHENS Nov 1 A leading Greek socialist lawmaker
defied on Tuesday Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a
referendum on an EU bailout deal, calling for a government of
national unity instead, to be followed by snap elections.
"I am calling on the President of the Republic to convoke
political leaders with the object of forming a government of
national unity to safeguard the aid package decided on Oct. 27
and call elections immediately afterwards," said lawmaker Vasso
Papandreou.
Earlier on Tuesday, another Socialist MP, Milena Apostolaki,
quit her parliamentary group, shrinking support for the
government to 152 seats out of a total 300. Prime Minister
George Papandreou has called for a vote of confidence to be held
late on Friday.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)