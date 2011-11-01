ATHENS Nov 1 A leading Greek socialist lawmaker defied on Tuesday Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on an EU bailout deal, calling for a government of national unity instead, to be followed by snap elections.

"I am calling on the President of the Republic to convoke political leaders with the object of forming a government of national unity to safeguard the aid package decided on Oct. 27 and call elections immediately afterwards," said lawmaker Vasso Papandreou.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Socialist MP, Milena Apostolaki, quit her parliamentary group, shrinking support for the government to 152 seats out of a total 300. Prime Minister George Papandreou has called for a vote of confidence to be held late on Friday. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)