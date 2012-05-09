May 9 Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos on Wednesday rejected joining a coalition led by a leftist party opposed to an international bailout but said he would continue efforts to form a government when he receives a mandate from the country's president.

"At the current stage we cannot reach a deal, but must continue the effort," Venizelos said after meeting Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Barry Moody)