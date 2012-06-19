BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
ATHENS, June 19 The leader of Greece's PASOK Socialists said on Tuesday the country would have a government as soon as possible but there was no immediate agreement with the small Democratic Left on a new pro-bailout coalition.
"Greece must and will have a government as soon as possible," Evangelos Venizelos told reporters after meeting Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis, adding that he was "optimistic". (Writing by Matt Robinson)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)