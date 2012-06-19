ATHENS, June 19 The leader of Greece's PASOK Socialists said on Tuesday the country would have a government as soon as possible but there was no immediate agreement with the small Democratic Left on a new pro-bailout coalition.

"Greece must and will have a government as soon as possible," Evangelos Venizelos told reporters after meeting Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis, adding that he was "optimistic". (Writing by Matt Robinson)