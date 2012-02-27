* S&P cuts Greece to 'SD' due to bond swap
* Says will rerate to 'CCC' after debt exchange
ATHENS Feb 27 Standard & Poor's on Monday
cut Greece long-term ratings to 'selective deafault', the second
ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after
the country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt
burden.
S&P said that once the debt exchange is concluded, it will
likely raise Greece's sovereign credit rating to the 'CCC'
category.
"We lowered our sovereign credit ratings on Greece to 'SD'
following the Greek government's retroactive insertion of
collective action clauses (CACs)," the U.S. ratings agency said.
It said Greece's retroactive insertion of CACs -- which
enforce losses on investors who do not voluntarily sign up to
the offer -- changed the original terms of the affected debt and
made the exchange a "distressed debt restructuring".
Greece formally launched the bond swap on Friday. Under the
deal, bondholders are to take losses of 53.5 percent on the
nominal value of their Greek bonds, with actual losses put at
around 74 percent in real terms.
S&P's move follows that of Fitch, which last week cut
Greece's long-term ratings to its lowest rating above a default
as a result of the bond exchange plan.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)