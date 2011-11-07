* Greece to auction GSM frequency spectrum licences

* Sale set for Nov. 14-18

* Greece seeks at least 240 mln euros, says has secured 182 mln

* Vodafone, Wind Hellas, OTE are the bidders

ATHENS, Nov 7 Cash-strapped Greece will sell rights to use a block of mobile phone radio frequencies next week, hoping to net more than 240 million euros ($330 million), its telecoms regulator said on Monday.

The auction in the 900 and 1,800 megahertz frequency band will be held on Nov. 14-18, telecoms watchdog EETT said in a statement.

The sale is part of Greece's 50 billion-euro privatisation plan to help the country pay down its excessive debt under an EU/IMF bailout.

EETT said earlier this year it was aiming for at least 240 million euros from the sale. Greece has already agreed to share out the available 900 MHz spectrum between the country's three main mobile telephony players, securing about 182 million euros in proceeds, EETT said on Monday.

Mobile phone firms Wind, OTE (OTEr.AT) and Vodafone are cutting investment in recession-hit Greece, but need the additional spectrum to cater for the growing demand for data traffic. ($1=0.727 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)