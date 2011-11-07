* Greece to auction GSM frequency spectrum licences
* Sale set for Nov. 14-18
* Greece seeks at least 240 mln euros, says has secured 182
mln
* Vodafone, Wind Hellas, OTE are the bidders
ATHENS, Nov 7 Cash-strapped Greece will sell
rights to use a block of mobile phone radio frequencies next
week, hoping to net more than 240 million euros ($330 million),
its telecoms regulator said on Monday.
The auction in the 900 and 1,800 megahertz frequency band
will be held on Nov. 14-18, telecoms watchdog EETT said in a
statement.
The sale is part of Greece's 50 billion-euro privatisation
plan to help the country pay down its excessive debt under an
EU/IMF bailout.
EETT said earlier this year it was aiming for at least 240
million euros from the sale. Greece has already agreed to share
out the available 900 MHz spectrum between the country's three
main mobile telephony players, securing about 182 million euros
in proceeds, EETT said on Monday.
Mobile phone firms Wind, OTE (OTEr.AT) and Vodafone
are cutting investment in recession-hit Greece, but need the
additional spectrum to cater for the growing demand for data
traffic.
($1=0.727 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)