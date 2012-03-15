NEW YORK, March 15 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it would keep the long-term foreign sovereign credit rating for Greece at selective default until an exchange of bonds governed by international law is concluded.

"Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece will remain at 'SD' until the exchange of Greece's non-Greek-law governed bonds is concluded, which we understand is to occur by April 11, 2012," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting by Burton Frierson; Editing by James Dalgleish)