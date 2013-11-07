* ERT journalists had occupied building since June
* Police operation was a "coup" - Syriza opposition
* Government says it has "restored legality"
* Opposition forces Sunday vote of confidence in government
(Adds quote, opposition calls vote of confidence)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Nov 7 Riot police stormed the former
Greek state television headquarters in Athens on Thursday and
evicted dozens of journalists who were fired five months ago,
ending a protracted sit-in against the broadcaster's closure.
The government took ERT off the air in June to meet a target
for public sector job cuts set by foreign lenders, triggering a
political crisis that prompted one party to quit the ruling
coalition.
Police carried out the pre-dawn eviction as inspectors from
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders were in
Athens reviewing the progress it made in meeting the targets of
its multi-billion bailout before disbursing more funds.
"I was on air when riot police stormed into the studio and
ordered me to shut the microphones and leave," said Nikos
Tsibidas, spokesman for ERT's radio workers union. "I've never
seen anything like this before; it's barbaric and indicative of
the kind of democracy we have in this country."
Greece's anti-bailout opposition denounced the police raid
and forced a vote of confidence against the government. Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras's government is expected to win the
vote, which will be held late on Sunday, without much trouble.
Minor scuffles broke out between some protesters and riot
police, who had cordoned off the area and blocked the entrance
to the building that has been draped for months with banners
reading "ERT Open" and "No to layoffs".
Police fired a few rounds of tear gas to disperse small
groups of protesters and briefly detained four people for
resisting authorities during the raid, officials said.
Some of the journalists, who have kept ERT alive with an
illegal news feed over the Internet for five months, refused to
leave the yard of the building, where hundreds of chanting ERT
supporters rallied.
More rallies were planned for later in the day.
"This is how fascism works, slyly and in darkness," said
Adrianna Bili, a former ERT employee, after she and other
protesters were evicted from the building. "I feel like they
have raped me, like they have violated my home, they have
violated my life, democracy. They have destroyed everything."
On Thursday, the channel showed footage of an empty newsroom
and images of the headquarters with the text "ERT belongs to all
Greeks" running across it.
DELIRIUM
The government said the police operation shortly after 4
a.m. (0200 GMT) was carried out to "apply the law and restore
legality." Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou, a former ERT
journalist himself, said ERT was "under illegal occupation".
Inside the building, police checked in the presence of a
prosecutor whether facilities and equipment had been damaged
since the broadcaster's closure.
"The government has reached such a point of delirium that it
is staging a coup against itself," said Zoe Konstantopoulou, a
senior lawmaker from the leftist opposition Syriza party, who
rushed to the building in solidarity with ERT workers.
"Some people will be held accountable before history and
future generations," she said.
Under lender pressure, the government singled out ERT as a
paragon of public waste and mismanagement in Greece.
Still, the decision to silence ERT and fire its 2,600
employees to please EU/IMF lenders shocked many in Greece and
reduced Samaras's majority in the 300-seat parliament to five.
The Democratic Left party, which quit the coalition in
protest, accused the government on Thursday of being
"autocratic" in implementing reforms and of "violently
restructuring state TV".
The government has since launched a new television channel
called Public TV, or DT, in which about 600 people have been
hired, many of them from the defunct ERT.
A message on ERT's Facebook page calling for people to
protest in solidarity read: "It's time to act. Rally now!"
The main opposition Syriza party denounced the police raid
as authoritarian and said it was just a precursor for the tough,
new austerity measures the government was preparing.
"You break into state television headquarters in the middle
of the night to do the same (later) to indebted people's homes
and put them up for auction," said Syriza chief Alexis Tsipras.
Samaras's government said it was not worried about the
confidence vote. "You have given the government a very good
opportunity to prove that its majority is strong and cohesive,"
Administration Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in reply
to Tsipras.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Kyvrikosaios, writing by
Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington and Elizabeth
Piper)