By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Nov 28 Greece's statistics chief
will testify next month in a criminal investigation into
allegations that his office falsified the budget deficit to make
the country's financial crisis look worse, court officials said
on Monday.
The head of the newly independent statistics service ELSTAT,
Andreas Georgiou, denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged
with any offence in the investigation, stemming from allegations
made by a former ELSTAT board member.
Georgiou and court sources said he had been asked to provide
evidence on Dec. 12 as a suspect in the probe that could prompt
charges of "breach of faith" if the state is proved to have
suffered damages by his actions.
"It is an unprecedented case of statisticians being
investigated for producing figures under EU regulations," he
told Reuters. "Any attempt to manage statistics in the national
interest is a recipe for disaster."
In 2010, Greece overhauled its discredited statistics
service by making it independent of political influence and
appointing Georgiou, an IMF statistics veteran, to its helm.
The European Union demanded that Greece put an end to the
release of flawed economic data after frequent revisions since
joining the euro zone in 2001 had infuriated partners.
But trouble hit the service in September when a former
ELSTAT board member said shortly after she was dismissed that
2009 deficit data had been artificially inflated.
The revision of Greece's 2009 budget deficit to 15.4 from
13.6 percent of gross domestic product in November 2010 showed
the country's fiscal woes were even worse than previously
thought and sped up the debt crisis which is still rocking the
euro zone.
"The 2009 deficit was artificially inflated to show that the
country had the biggest fiscal shortfall in all of Europe, even
higher than Ireland's which was 14 percent," former ELSTAT board
member Zoe Georganta was quoted as saying by the Eleftherotypia
newspaper.
Georganta told Greek media the inclusion of a number of
utilities under general government data inflated the deficit and
that this was done under German pressure to justify harsh
austerity measures.
Government officials at the time denied the charge and said
the revision was done in close cooperation with Eurostat but the
accusation prompted a criminal probe by the public prosecutor.
"It is procedural to invite the persons mentioned in the
allegations to testify as suspects but it does not mean charges
will be brought against them," said a court official who
requested anonymity.
If charges of breach of faith - a crime that usually applies
to those who embezzle or misuse public funds - are brought
against ELSTAT staff, they could face at least five years in
jail if convicted.
"These allegations are very serious," Georgiou said. "We
have followed EU regulations. The statistics we have been
accused of 'cooking' are the ones that did not receive any
reservations from Eurostat."
