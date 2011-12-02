ATHENS Dec 2 A European Union agency has defended Greece's statistics chief, denying allegations that his office deliberately inflated 2009 budget deficit data to paint an even gloomier picture of the country's financial crisis.

The EU's statistical agency Eurostat intervened after Andreas Georgiou, who heads Greece's newly independent ELSTAT service, was summoned to testify on Dec. 12 as a suspect in a criminal investigation stemming from the allegations.

Georgiou denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offence in the investigation. But he could face charges of "breach of faith" if the state is shown to have suffered damage by his actions and a prison term if convicted.

In a letter from Eurostat Director General Walter Radermacher released to media on Friday, the agency said Greek public finance statistics for 2009 and 2010 had been compiled in accordance with standard rules and praised Georgiou for improving the quality of data.

"In the compilation of the data, the president and his national accounts team have demonstrated a high level of professionalism," Radermacher wrote in the letter to a committee comprising representatives of Eurostat and the national statistical agencies of EU members.

The allegations against Georgiou stem from statements made in September by former ELSTAT board member Zoe Georganta. Shortly after being dismissed, she said Greek deficit data had been inflated under German pressure to justify harsh austerity measures.

Government officials denied the charge at the time and said the revision was made in close cooperation with Eurostat, but the accusation triggered a criminal probe by the public prosecutor.

Eurostat, which collates figures supplied by the national bodies, also stepped in to defend the Greek agency in September, saying it had made "major progress" in terms of reliability.

In 2010, Greece revamped its statistics service to make it independent of political influence and appointed Georgiou, an IMF statistics veteran, to its helm.

The EU had demanded that Greece put an end to the release of flawed economic data after frequent revisions since joining the euro zone in 2001 infuriated partners.

The revision of Greece's 2009 budget deficit to 15.4 percent of gross domestic product from 13.6 percent in November 2010 spooked investors and escalated a debt crisis that risks sinking the entire euro zone. (Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)