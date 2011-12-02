ATHENS Dec 2 A European Union agency has
defended Greece's statistics chief, denying allegations that
his office deliberately inflated 2009 budget deficit data to
paint an even gloomier picture of the country's financial
crisis.
The EU's statistical agency Eurostat intervened after
Andreas Georgiou, who heads Greece's newly independent ELSTAT
service, was summoned to testify on Dec. 12 as a suspect in a
criminal investigation stemming from the allegations.
Georgiou denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with
any offence in the investigation. But he could face charges of
"breach of faith" if the state is shown to have suffered damage
by his actions and a prison term if convicted.
In a letter from Eurostat Director General Walter
Radermacher released to media on Friday, the agency said Greek
public finance statistics for 2009 and 2010 had been compiled in
accordance with standard rules and praised Georgiou for
improving the quality of data.
"In the compilation of the data, the president and his
national accounts team have demonstrated a high level of
professionalism," Radermacher wrote in the letter to a committee
comprising representatives of Eurostat and the national
statistical agencies of EU members.
The allegations against Georgiou stem from statements made
in September by former ELSTAT board member Zoe Georganta.
Shortly after being dismissed, she said Greek deficit data had
been inflated under German pressure to justify harsh austerity
measures.
Government officials denied the charge at the time and said
the revision was made in close cooperation with Eurostat, but
the accusation triggered a criminal probe by the public
prosecutor.
Eurostat, which collates figures supplied by the national
bodies, also stepped in to defend the Greek agency in September,
saying it had made "major progress" in terms of reliability.
In 2010, Greece revamped its statistics service to make it
independent of political influence and appointed Georgiou, an
IMF statistics veteran, to its helm.
The EU had demanded that Greece put an end to the release of
flawed economic data after frequent revisions since joining the
euro zone in 2001 infuriated partners.
The revision of Greece's 2009 budget deficit to 15.4 percent
of gross domestic product from 13.6 percent in November 2010
spooked investors and escalated a debt crisis that risks sinking
the entire euro zone.
