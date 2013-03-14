By Dina Kyriakidou
| ATHENS, March 14
ATHENS, March 14 Economist Andreas Georgiou knew
his job would not be easy. It was when he discovered his emails
were being hacked and leaked that the real challenge of taming
his country's approach to official statistics hit home.
Hired in 2010 to reform the discredited Greek Statistics
Authority ELSTAT, Georgiou discovered the e-mail breach weeks
into the job.
"The police told me that the hacker had been entering
multiple times a day into my account from day one of my work at
ELSTAT and had accessed and downloaded thousands of my e-mails,"
Georgiou told Reuters. "All trust was broken."
Greece's debt crisis engulfed the euro zone after the
country revealed in 2009 its deficit had been massively
under-reported. Now the American-educated Greek brought in to
stop such practices is also trapped in the storm.
Last November, he was called before parliament to answer
accusations by former Statistics Authority board members that he
had inflated Greece's 2009 budget deficit as part of a
German-led conspiracy to plunge the country into deeper
austerity.
Last month, financial crimes prosecutors charged him with
falsifying official data. The rationale behind such charges has
not yet been released, but he may be convicted of breach of
faith - a crime that usually applies to those who embezzle or
misuse public funds. If he is, he could face at least five years
in jail.
Georgiou, 52, says he did nothing wrong and merely applied
EU statistical standards, such as ensuring data-collectors are
free of political influence. "That this is happening in the
middle of the euro zone is a strange and surreal experience," he
said. "I am being prosecuted for following the law."
His supporters, including EU partners who are bankrolling
Athens with hundreds of billions of euros, say the affair
reflects continuing political reluctance in Greece to confront
many of the country's structural flaws.
Eurostat, the EU's official statistics authority, has rushed
to Georgiou's defence, issuing public statements in his support.
A spokesman for the German finance ministry said he knew of the
investigation, but had heard nothing about Germany's alleged
part.
"I don't even know the accusations. Nonsense," he said.
The current Greek government has also backed Georgiou,
although it is clearly hesitant to interfere in the judicial
process.
"The outside world doesn't understand and, to be honest, we
have a huge difficulty explaining to our partners what is
happening here," said a senior Greek finance ministry official
on condition of anonymity.
"What we stress is that we stand behind the current numbers
underpinning the economic programme. They have been verified by
Eurostat and we have full confidence in Mr. Georgiou."
POLITICAL MEDDLING
Government officials say part of the problem with Greece's
statistical service was that, until recently, it was controlled
by the finance ministry and at the mercy of ministers. In the
past, some may have wanted to keep GDP low to collect more EU
subsidies, while others wanted to boost GDP to keep the deficit
ratio within EU rules, said officials.
Eurostat regularly used to give Greece's numbers
"reservations", meaning it doubted their validity.
In 2004, then-finance minister George Alogoskoufis told
Brussels that Greece had under-reported its budget deficit for
years, including for 2001, the year it joined the euro zone.
Two years later, Greece stunned its European partners again
by announcing that it was revising up its GDP by 25 percent
after including money laundering and prostitution. Eurostat
objected and approved only a 9 percent revision, but not before
Greece had been ridiculed by international media.
"Greece managed to get by somehow, with reservations on its
statistics, for some time," said Georgiou, who has a Ph.D. in
economics from the University of Michigan and held senior posts
at the International Monetary Fund from 1989 to 2010. "It was an
approach and a culture. But it led to a wiping out of the
credibility of the statistics of the country."
That credibility suffered further with a new finance
minister. Socialist George Papaconstantinou announced in late
2009 that the budget deficit would come to 12.7 percent of GDP
instead of a previously estimated 6 percent. He blamed his
Conservative predecessor.
Eurogroup head and Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude
Juncker told reporters in Brussels at the time: "The game is
over - we need serious statistics."
The revision was followed by another new deficit estimate of
13.6 percent in April 2010.
It was at that point, as part of an international bailout
that rescued Greece from bankruptcy, that Papaconstantinou
created a new, independent statistics authority and brought in
Georgiou.
The new statistics boss, plucked from his career in
Washington, came with a reputation for a mild manner, a fondness
for pastel ties, and a black belt in Jujitsu.
In October 2010, he re-examined the 2009 budget deficit
figure with Eurostat and revised it again, this time to 15.4
percent.
Alogoskoufis declined to comment on how the statistics
service had operated when he was minister. Papaconstantinou says
it was during his tenure that the agency started functioning
without political interference. As for the charges against
Georgiou, he said, the final arbiter of the veracity of any EU
member's data is Eurostat, whose rules national statistical
agencies are required to apply. "I therefore fail to see how and
why this is an issue for the Greek courts."
BOARD CLASHES
Georgiou compares the task of reshaping the authority to
Hercules cleaning the Augean stables - which the mythological
hero achieved by rerouting two rivers.
"I said we are going to do things differently, according to
European law and international statistical standards - no ands,
ifs or buts," he said. As well as his martial arts expertise, he
has written a book on the ancient Greek sport of Pankration, a
blend of boxing and wrestling with hardly any rules.
But there were challenges at ELSTAT from the start, he says.
Board members included some of those who had applied for the top
job, as well as an appointee of the finance minister, an
appointee of the central bank and a labour union representative.
Board members wanted more direct involvement in producing
numbers. Georgiou insisted that should be solely the work of
statisticians, both Georgiou and board members said.
"Some board members went to the staff and told them they
wanted to help Greece minimise the deficit and debt. That's a
no-no," Georgiou said. "I explained that the technical staff had
to do their jobs independently."
He said that in the past two and a half years, Greece has
produced sets of figures five times without any Eurostat
reservations - for the first time in years. Eurostat confirmed
the 2009 deficit figure after scrutiny.
But clashes continued, including with the ELSTAT trade
union, whose president Nikos Klouvatos has asked for Georgiou to
step down pending his trial.
"He wanted board members to be decorative plants in the
room," said Klouvatos. "He wanted to change everything and we
told him we agree but he had to do it slowly."
The finance ministry official said Georgiou may not at first
have received full support. "It looks like the first attempt was
to have an internationally minded president who could talk
convincingly with foreigners but to surround him with people
controlled by the government," he said.
In September 2011 then-finance minister Evangelos Venizelos
dismissed the ELSTAT board, and in April 2012 a new law created
an advisory council instead.
Since then, former board members have alleged that Georgiou
deliberately inflated the 2009 budget deficit, leading Greece's
euro zone partners to demand tougher austerity measures in
return for bailing out the country. One of their number, an
applied econometrics professor from the University of
Thessaloniki, insists her concerns are technical.
"They say I am politically motivated and vengeful because I
was fired. This is nonsense," said Zoe Georganta. "I noticed
anomalies with the numbers and I expressed my doubts."
Georganta says the draconian austerity measures imposed on
Greece are still based on incorrect figures. Her calculations
show that Greece's GDP "is underestimated by at least 30
percent," she said. "I estimated that our (2012) deficit is not
over 4 percent of GDP."
Georgiou rejects those figures and the allegation that he
overstated the deficit. The IMF and the EU put Greece's deficit
in 2012 at 6.6 percent of GDP.
THE BACKLASH
In Greece, battle is joined. One newspaper called Georgiou
the Trojan horse of the international lenders. But former
premier George Papandreou slammed the prosecutors, saying the
attack on the statistics boss was an assault on his own days in
office, and that earlier statistics officials had fiddled the
figures for years.
The union of Greek prosecutors hit back, calling
Papandreou's statement an unacceptable meddling in justice.
It could take a year or more for the case to come to court.
Given investigators have not yet finished their work, it remains
possible the charges will be dropped.
Georgiou says the country needs serious statistics. "Serving
the national interest is to produce official statistics
according to international statistical standards, correct
methodology and EU law. This is how we best serve our country,"
he said.
"I came here because I loved Greece and I still love it
despite everything."