ATHENS Aug 29 Shares in Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second and third-largest lenders, jumped about 30 percent when they resumed trading on Monday after the banks announced a merger deal.

Greece's bourse lifted the suspension of trading of the two shares after the lenders announced details of the merger plan.

At 1137 GMT, shares in Alpha rose 30 percent to 2.47 euros, while Eurobank gained 29.5 percent to 2.24 euros. The Greek banking index .FTATBNK rose 29.4 percent, triggering a 14 percent gain for the broader Greece market .ATG. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)