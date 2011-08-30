ATHENS Aug 30 Greek bank shares extended gains on Tuesday, after a record 29 percent increase in the previous session, buoyed by the merger deal between the country's second- and third-biggest lenders EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), traders said.

The banking index .FTATBNK was up as much as 5 percent before trimming its gains to trade 0.6 percent higher.

"The market is betting on the next merger," said a trader. Shares in Alpha rose 12 percent while Eurobank dropped 9.4 percent, after the two banks said they would merge at a share swap of 7 Eurobank to 5 Alpha Bank shares.

"These share moves reflect the two banks's share swap ratio," the trader said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)