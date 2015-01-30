LONDON Jan 30 Shares in Greek banks staged a
further recovery on Friday after suffering heavy losses earlier
in the week, helping to lift the broader Athens stock market.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index was up
by 8.6 percent in early trading. The index had risen 12.9
percent in the previous session, rebounding back from a 26.7
percent slump on Wednesday.
Bank of Piraeus rose 11.4 percent, while National
Bank of Greece climbed 6.4 percent higher.
The broader, Athens ATG benchmark equity index rose
1.3 percent.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen urged
Greece's new government on Friday to stick to the reforms agreed
with international lenders, but signalled Athens could be
offered more time to reach certain goals.
The left-wing Syriza party won an election last weekend on
promises to end austerity measures imposed under Greece's 240
billion euro ($272.2 billion) bailout deal, and to restructure
the country's huge debts.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)