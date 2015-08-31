ATHENS Aug 31 Greece will not extend a
short-selling ban on stocks that expires on Aug. 31, an official
at the country's securities regulator told Reuters on Monday.
The ban went into effect when Athens imposed capital
controls on June 29 and was extended until the end of August.
"The recommendation to the board of the Capital Market
Commission is to lift the ban," the official said, declining to
be named. A formal announcement is expected later on Monday.
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June for
five weeks as part of capital controls imposed to stem a
debilitating outflow of deposits that threatened to collapse
Greece's banks.
