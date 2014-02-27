ATHENS Feb 27 Greece will announce the results
of stress tests for its major banks next week, after talks with
the country's EU/IMF lenders and the ECB, Central Bank Governor
George Provopoulos said on Thursday.
The country's four biggest banks are undergoing a second
round of stress tests to check if last summer's 28 billion-euro
recapitalisation has left them capable of absorbing future
shocks as bad loans keep rising.
Provopoulos said in a statement that the Bank of Greece has
completed the tests adopting a "conservative approach" and that
it would announce their results after discussing with lenders
"technical details related to the stress test methodology and
results".